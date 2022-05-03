Authorities search for missing 18-year-old in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Caldwell County man.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Christopher Alexander Stinson, who has high-functioning autism, left his home on Pebblebrook Court off Shadowbrook Drive off Smokey Creek Road in Lenoir on foot around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Detectives are asking neighbors who live in the area to check their cameras during this time to see if they spot Stinson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Caldwell County Communications at (828) 758-2324.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.