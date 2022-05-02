Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a violent weekend in Charlotte, with detectives looking for suspects in each of the three shootings that happened between Friday night and Sunday.

In all, three people were killed and one injured.

The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte. One person was shot on Santa Cruz Trail and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police haven’t said what led to the violence there.

On Saturday, one person was killed near a hotel on West Woodlawn Road in southwest Charlotte. Police haven’t identified the man who died after someone shot him several times. No arrests have been made in this case.

Authorities did release the names of the two men killed in a double murder Friday night when someone opened fire in a crowd of people in northwest Charlotte.

It happened in the parking lot of several businesses on Montana Drive near Interstate 85. Police said 23-year-old Shariff Oliphant and 22-year-old Trey Anthony McClendon were shot to death. One of the victims was inside a car while the other was in the parking lot.

“We have spoken to some witnesses who are cooperating with us; we do know that there were some groups that were present immediately preceding the incident,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Ryan Butler said. “We would love to have the opportunity to speak to them either in person or over the phone so that we can match that information up.”

WBTV is reaching out to authorites again this morning for any new information.

