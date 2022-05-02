Warming trend begins, with more chances for showers and thunderstorms this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will be unseasonably warm with chances for showers and storms almost each day.

Tonight: Isolated storms early then mostly cloudy.

Monday: AM clouds, PM sunshine.

Tuesday: Warm, PM scattered showers & storms.

We wrapped up this Sunday with a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms that mainly brought some heavy downpours and hail to our area.

Tonight, the threat for severe storms will continue to push east of the Charlotte-metro area. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s.

This week will be very warm and unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorm each day, except for Monday and Thursday (mainly isolated).

Our Monday kicks off with some cloud cover, but we’ll see some sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s in the mountains, and upper 80s across the piedmont. Chances for showers and storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday; expect highs the mid-to-upper 80s.

On Thursday, there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

On Friday we’ll be tracking a warm front lifting north across Georgia and the Carolinas. This front will likely bring a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms into our area. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Right now, next weekend does not look like a washout, but there will be chances for isolated showers; expect highs near 80 degrees.

Have a good week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

