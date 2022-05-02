NC DHHS Flu
Warmest weather so far this season; First Alert for possible Friday showers, storms

By Al Conklin
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast today with very warm afternoon readings in the middle 80s. At least the humidity level will be held in check.

  • Unseasonably warm all week long
  • First Alert: Friday most active storm day
  • More seasonal for Mother’s Day weekend

Temperatures will back down to the upper 50s to lower 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll stay very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the afternoons will be more summer-like with higher humidity and chances for scattered thunderstorms. Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks to bring just a small shower or thunderstorm chance. However, Friday may turn out much more active, and so a First Alert has been posted for the end of the workweek.

With more widespread and perhaps heavier thunderstorms, a cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas late Friday, ushering in more seasonable – and probably drier – weather at the start of the Mother’s Day weekend, as highs in the mid to upper 70s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

