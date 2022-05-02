Teen charged with murder after man’s body found near school in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a 16-year-old with murder after a man’s body was found near a school last month in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives were called to Riding Trail Road on April 21. That’s in the vicinity of Idlewild Farms, as well as both Albemarle Road Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle schools.

Officers said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found a man with apparent trauma who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Boyd.

According to the CMPD, the 16-year-old was arrested on April 29 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Boyd’s death. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

