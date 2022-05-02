NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teen charged with murder after man’s body found near school in east Charlotte

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a 16-year-old with murder after a man’s body was found near a school last month in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives were called to Riding Trail Road on April 21. That’s in the vicinity of Idlewild Farms, as well as both Albemarle Road Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle schools.

Officers said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found a man with apparent trauma who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Boyd.

According to the CMPD, the 16-year-old was arrested on April 29 and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Boyd’s death. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Man missing on Lake Norman found dead after search efforts
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say
One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.
One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Severe weather outlook Sunday May 1
Few storms to end the weekend, very warm week ahead

Latest News

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
Speed suspected in fatal northeast Charlotte motorcycle crash
Ericka Jewell works at the Circle K/Exxon on Main Street in Mooresville.
Reporter Notebook: Catching someone in the act of doing good
Khamarin Floyd has been charged with murder following the April 20 shooting near Northlake Mall.
18-year-old charged in shooting death of Wendy’s employee near Northlake Mall
Troopers were called to a deadly head-on crash in Catawba County over the weekend.
Head-on crash kills one, injures another in Catawba County