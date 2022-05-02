NC DHHS Flu
Tasty times at Livingstone College, thanks to the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis

Victoria Fabry, Tinsley Battle, Alex Boyd, Yasmin Savage and Chef Marquez
Victoria Fabry, Tinsley Battle, Alex Boyd, Yasmin Savage and Chef Marquez(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The University of North Carolina’s Nutrition Research Institute (NRI) collaborated with the Culinary Arts program at Livingstone College in neighboring Salisbury last week to present a spring cooking demo + nutrition talk.

Part of the NRI’s Appetite for Life public series, the program featured soon-to-be graduates Tinsley Battle, Alex Boyd, and Yasmin Savage led by Chef Elizabeth Marquez demonstrating and explaining methods and techniques for preparing Strawberry Spinach Salad, Quinoa Salad, and Dehydrated Strawberries in Dark Chocolate.

Victoria Fabry, MS, from the NRI offered notes about key nutrients found in these dishes and let the audience know about related research at the NRI. View the recipes and nutrition notes here.

