Starbucks in Boone reportedly becomes first in N.C. to join union movement

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first Starbucks in North Carolina has reportedly joined the union movement.

Starbucks United Boone posted on Twitter over the weekend, revealing their store became the first official certified Starbucks union in the state of N.C.

According to the post, the Starbucks team at Pride Drive and Blowing Rock Road in Boone officially declared its intent to join “our fellow partners in a nationwide movement to organize” on April 4.

The vote to become the first certified Starbucks union in N.C. was 33-2, the Saturday Twitter post stated.

“As of today, we are contributing to a much larger movement and we are thrilled to play a part in such an important time in history,” the announcement stated in part.

Exciting news - with a vote of 33-2, our store is now officially the first certified Starbucks union in the Carolinas! — Starbucks United Boone (@sbbooneunited) April 30, 2022

This follows a trend of Starbucks across the nation, including in Buffalo, New York which have voted to form a union.

The Boone Starbucks becomes the 41st Starbucks in the United States to unionize.

