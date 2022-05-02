Speed suspected in fatal northeast Charlotte motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old was killed while driving a motorcycle in the University area on Saturday night, with speed as the suspected contributing factor, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of East Mallard Creek Church Road and Alexander Glen Drive. When officers arrived, a Honda motorcycle and Nissan Altima were the vehicles involved.

The driver of the Nissan had no injuries and the driver of the motorcycle, Jacob Castor, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the investigation, Peter Siemsen, 63, was driving the Nissan when he stopped on Alexander Glen Drive to make a left turn onto East Mallard Creek Church Road. While attempting to make the turn, he crossed into the path of Castor driving the motorcycle. The two vehicles collided with the driver-side front quarter panel of the Nissan.

Speed from Castor on the motorcycle is suspected as a contributing factor.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

