Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say

According to authorities, the man abused and tortured two children on multiple occasions.
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County couple has been arrested after a mother’s boyfriend allegedly abused and tortured her two children.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded to a call on April 8, 2022 regarding the well-being of a 2-year-old child. According to RCSO, the child was suffering from facial injuries, possibly caused by abuse.

The boy was taken to Rowan Medical Center with injuries not life-threatening.

RCSO detectives along with the Department of Social Services launched an investigation into the situation, temporarily removing the toddler and his 9-year-old sibling from the home.

Following the investigation, authorities determined that the boyfriend of the children’s mother, William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, had abused and tortured both children on multiple occasions.

On April 29, Elliot and his girlfriend, Patricia Leigh Hall, 25, were arrested.

Elliot is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and assault on a child under the age of 12. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Hall is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

