NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rock Hill youth, parents, community talk ways to curb violence after three teens killed

Leaders, families and kids came together Sunday afternoon to find fixes instead of having more funerals.
The 'Show Up, Not Pull Up' event aims to curb teen violence in local communities.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - After a shooting in Rock Hill killed three teenagers, all 16 and 17 years old, and with another 17-year-old now in jail for murder, the community is shaken.

Including Tuesday’s shooting, at least five teens have been shot and killed in our area during the past month.

This weekend, there was a push to end that trend. Several community and church leaders, organizations, families and youth came together Sunday afternoon for the ‘Show Up, Don’t Pull Up’ event to discuss ways to curb teen violence.

They promoted good mentorships, how to monitor social media, and discussions with the kids about what they need.

“We have the kids coming together, the parents, community leaders coming together and just everybody working to not let this be the narrative, not let this be the outcome for anybody else’s child,” one mother, Donnie Dorn-Long, said.

At the event, community leaders shared several resources and invited children to establish relationships and mentorships with the organizations.

“There’s a lot of shootouts, and you don’t want it to happen by you or at you so, just want to be safe,” local youth Zytavious Neely said.

Related: Investigation continues into Rock Hill shooting that killed three

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Man missing on Lake Norman found dead after search efforts
One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.
One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Severe weather outlook Sunday May 1
Few storms to end the weekend, very warm week ahead
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Latest News

Charlotte gas prices rose nearly 7 cents over the last week.
Charlotte gas prices rise nearly 7 cents over last week
They’re aimed at making Charlotte’s streets more accessible to those who may not be able to use...
Micro-mobility scooters hitting Charlotte streets
The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte, where one person was shot...
Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte
The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte, where one person was shot...
Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte
Micro-mobility scooters hitting Charlotte streets