Rock Hill youth, parents, community talk ways to curb violence after three teens killed

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - After a shooting in Rock Hill killed three teenagers, all 16 and 17 years old, and with another 17-year-old now in jail for murder, the community is shaken.

Including Tuesday’s shooting, at least five teens have been shot and killed in our area during the past month.

This weekend, there was a push to end that trend. Several community and church leaders, organizations, families and youth came together Sunday afternoon for the ‘Show Up, Don’t Pull Up’ event to discuss ways to curb teen violence.

They promoted good mentorships, how to monitor social media, and discussions with the kids about what they need.

“We have the kids coming together, the parents, community leaders coming together and just everybody working to not let this be the narrative, not let this be the outcome for anybody else’s child,” one mother, Donnie Dorn-Long, said.

At the event, community leaders shared several resources and invited children to establish relationships and mentorships with the organizations.

“There’s a lot of shootouts, and you don’t want it to happen by you or at you so, just want to be safe,” local youth Zytavious Neely said.

