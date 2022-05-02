Reporter Notebook: Catching someone in the act of doing good

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every once in a while I like to turn the attention to someone that I may catch in the act of doing good. It doesn’t have to be spectacular, just a quiet, often unnoticed nice gesture that’s being done with the purest of motives.

Today I had to go to Mooresville for an interview. On the way back I stopped at the Circle K/Exxon on Main Street. I went in for a quick snack. I picked up my soft drink and Reese’s Cups and went to the counter. There I saw a remarkable event.

I know now that the clerk is a young woman named Ericka Jewell. Ericka was bent over the counter talking to an elderly woman who had gotten lost while looking for a location in Mooresville. She had her phone and had put the right address in for the directions, but had somehow hit another button and lost her destination.

Ericka patiently talked with her, figured out where she needed to go, and then reset the directions in the phone. She also very patiently told the woman how to get where she was going and what landmarks to look for along the way. I didn’t notice any cognitive impairment on the part of the woman, she just couldn’t figure out how to get the phone back to where it was telling her where she needed to go. Ericka explained it and the woman finally had that “aha moment” where you knew that she got it.

The woman thanked Ericka and headed to the door. Ericka looked up at me and very graciously said “I’m sorry you had to wait.”

Thanks Ericka, for being patient, kind, and understanding. Here’s hoping I can run into more folks like you.

