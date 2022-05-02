NC DHHS Flu
Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans: Donation items needed

We need your help giving back to our local veterans in North Carolina with your donations of new items to help benefit those in need.
Here's how you can get involved!
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross, Charlotte Area First responders, and WBTV are proud to team up this year for Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans.

Your donations of new items needed will help benefit local North Carolina veterans in need of assistance. All 43 fire stations across the Charlotte area will be collecting life-changing donations for those who have served us.

All Charlotte fire stations will be collection sites (excluding the two at Charlotte Douglas International Airport), Charlotte Metro Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Emergency Medical Services will be participating.

When? Did you know that May is Military Appreciation Month? The drive will take place the entire month of May!

Get involved on social media by using the hashtag #QC4Vets!

Who benefits? Primary recipients are:

  • Veterans residing at the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury
  • Veterans residing at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury
  • Veterans residing at NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury
  • Outpatient veterans served by the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program

Here’s some help with your shopping list! These items are what we’ll be collecting. New items only, please!

Clothing Items:

· Men’s sweatpants and tops (all sizes)

· Men’s military ball caps

· Men’s and Women’s tennis shoes (sizes 8 and above)

· Men’s slip-on shoes and slippers (sizes 9/10 and 11/12

· Women’s sports bras (no underwire)

· Men’s and women’s underwear (all sizes)

· Men packages of t-shirts (Med-2XL)

· Men and women’s thermal undergarments (Long Johns - top & bottoms) (all sizes)

· Men’s jackets (med-2XL)

· Men’s pajama sets and/or sleep pants (all sizes)

Hygiene Items:

· Men’s and women’s disposal razors

· Large-size shampoo

· Large-size body wash

· Hand and body lotion

· Lip balm and chapstick

· Eyeglasses cleaning wipes

Homeless Veteran Program:

· Backpacks

· Gloves

· Men’s boots (size 8-13)

· Throw blankets

· Hand warmers

· Sleeping bag or mats

Move-in Kits (25):

· Household cleaning supplies

· Plastic drinking cups, dishes, and silverware (place set of 4)

· Kitchen hand towel

· Dish soap and sponges

· 4-pack toilet paper and 2-pack paper towels

· Broom, dustpan, mop

· Can opener

· Plastic serving utensils (Spatula, stirring spoons, etc)

Recreational Items:

· Adult coloring books/crossword books

· Adult coloring books

· Playing cards

· Wide ruled journals

