NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Multiple cars broken into last week in Lancaster Co., no arrests yet

Police documents show at least 15 vehicles were either broken into, or were attempted to be broken into.
Multiple cars were broken into in Lancaster County last week.
Multiple cars were broken into in Lancaster County last week.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred in Indian Land, S.C. last week.

According to documents from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at least 15 vehicles were involved in the incidents, which took place between last Monday night, April 25, and about 8:30 the following morning, April 26.

Two of the 15 vehicles listed in police documents were reported as stolen, a gray 2009 Lexus RX350, and a white 2019 Toyota 4Runner.

All of the incidents occurred in the same general area.

Both cars that were stolen contained wallets that had cash, credit cards and driver’s licenses in them. The 4Runner also had a stroller, a car seat and a booster seat in it. Deputies advised the owners in both instances to cancel their credit cards.

Miscellaneous items taken from other cars include a vape pen, iPod and loose cash.

At least two victims shared footage of the break-ins with authorities. One of the videos showed three males in dark clothes and wearing face masks attempting to break into the vehicles.

Multiple vehicles were rummaged through, but nothing was reported missing from them. Others involved in the police reports were believed to have been attempted to be broken into, but no access was gained.

So far no arrests have been made.

LCSO is continuing the investigation.

Related: UNC Charlotte students report more than 30 campus car break-ins within 4 days

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Man missing on Lake Norman found dead after search efforts
William Joseph Elliot Jr., 27, has been arrested for allegedly abusing his girlfriend's children.
Rowan Co. couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, authorities say
One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.
One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
Authorities used K-9s as part of a search of a Union County school Monday morning after a bomb...
Bomb threat called into Union County school leads to search

Latest News

Victoria Fabry, Tinsley Battle, Alex Boyd, Yasmin Savage and Chef Marquez
Tasty times at Livingstone College, thanks to the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
Speed suspected in fatal northeast Charlotte motorcycle crash
Ericka Jewell works at the Circle K/Exxon on Main Street in Mooresville.
Reporter Notebook: Catching someone in the act of doing good
Chairman of York Co. Republicans arrested on neglect charges for alleged abuse of child
Chairman of York Co. Republicans arrested on neglect charges for alleged abuse of child