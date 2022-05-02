Multiple cars broken into last week in Lancaster Co., no arrests yet

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred in Indian Land, S.C. last week.

According to documents from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), at least 15 vehicles were involved in the incidents, which took place between last Monday night, April 25, and about 8:30 the following morning, April 26.

Two of the 15 vehicles listed in police documents were reported as stolen, a gray 2009 Lexus RX350, and a white 2019 Toyota 4Runner.

All of the incidents occurred in the same general area.

Both cars that were stolen contained wallets that had cash, credit cards and driver’s licenses in them. The 4Runner also had a stroller, a car seat and a booster seat in it. Deputies advised the owners in both instances to cancel their credit cards.

Miscellaneous items taken from other cars include a vape pen, iPod and loose cash.

At least two victims shared footage of the break-ins with authorities. One of the videos showed three males in dark clothes and wearing face masks attempting to break into the vehicles.

Multiple vehicles were rummaged through, but nothing was reported missing from them. Others involved in the police reports were believed to have been attempted to be broken into, but no access was gained.

So far no arrests have been made.

LCSO is continuing the investigation.

