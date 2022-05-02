NC DHHS Flu
Monday marked the warmest day of the year, with more warm weather to follow

High temperatures reached the mid-to-upper 80s Monday afternoon.
High temperatures on Monday reached 87 degrees, and Tuesday could be even warmer.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday was officially the warmest day of the year so far, and even warmer days are ahead!

  • Summer-like week ahead.
  • Friday: First Alert, features the best chance of storms.
  • This weekend: More seasonal conditions return.

Charlotte reached 87 degrees Monday afternoon, making it the warmest day of the year so far. Evening temperatures will fall back into the 70s before bottoming out in the low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Highs will likely top out around 88 degrees tomorrow afternoon, a trend that will continue through Wednesday. This means that today’s status as “warmest day of the year” will most likely be short-lived. However, summer-like temperatures will be accompanied by summer-like storm chances as well.

Scattered showers and storms are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday, a few of which could be on the stronger side. The better chance for storms, and even potential for severe weather, arrives Friday. A First Alert is in place as a cold front works overhead.

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will then work in for our Mother’s Day weekend. Lingering clouds and passing showers do look possible on Saturday, but Sunday is looking drier at this time. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

