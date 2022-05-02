Micro-mobility scooters hitting Charlotte streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Starting Monday morning, people are going to see some new and different scooters around Charlotte.

They’re aimed at making Charlotte’s streets more accessible to those who may not be able to use traditional scooters.

Just like a traditional scooter seen zipping around Charlotte, users will use a phone to find one and book it, but these scooters have some unique features.

Last week, the company Helbiz unveiled these micro-mobility scooters, which include a wheelchair attachment and a sit-down, three-wheeled device.

Charlotte will be the first city to use the company’s adaptive micro-mobility vehicles.

“As we know the standard scooter, but a lot of people cannot get on a two-wheel scooter. So, it’s really nice to bring another form of transportation for all, thus the wheelchair and the three-wheel sit-down scooter,” Tyler Wilson, with Helbiz, said.

The wheelchair attachments and three-wheel sit-down scooters are available by request by calling or texting (888) 974-9074. Users will be trained on how to charge and use the vehicles and can use the vehicles for a week at a time, free of charge.

The scooters hit the streets at 6 a.m. on May 2.

According to the Charlotte Observer, in Durham, the traditional scooters are $1 to unlock and 35 cents a minute to use.

The company says the scooters will be free to unlock throughout the month of May.

