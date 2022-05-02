Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maureen O’Boyle announced today that she will be stepping down as an anchor and reporter for WBTV later this year. O’Boyle has been with the station since 2004. She currently anchors WBTV News at 6 pm and WBTV News Primetime at 7 pm.

“WBTV gave me the chance to come home and fulfill a couple of dreams, working at the iconic CBS affiliate of my childhood and raising my child so close to family,” O’Boyle said. “The greatest reward of this job wasn’t being in front of the camera. It was the opportunity this job gave me to champion non-profits I believe in, important organizations that change people’s lives and affect change for their futures. I count my work in the community as one of the most rewarding aspects of this job.”

O’Boyle has always been an advocate for the people of Charlotte and the surrounding areas. Her list of volunteer and charity work is beyond impressive. She has donated her time and efforts to countless causes, including Dress for Success, Second Harvest Food Bank, Latin Americans Working for Achievement (LAWA), the Crop Walk, and the Boys & Girls Club of Gaston County, just to name a few.

Maureen O’Boyle announces that she will be stepping down as an anchor and reporter for WBTV later this year. (WBTV)

“Maureen leads with her heart,” WBTV News Director Molly Kelleher said. “Her heart is so big and so many of our local organizations have reaped the benefit of her caring and compassion.”

“WBTV and the Charlotte community have been fortunate to have Maureen’s talents and top-notch professionalism with us for 18 years,” added WBTV’s General Manager Scott Dempsey. “Even more impressive than her journalistic approach are her community commitments, that extend well beyond her responsibilities here at WBTV.”

O’Boyle’s career in television began while she was a freshman at Eastern Carolina University when she was hired by WITN, the NBC affiliate in Washington, NC. She left ECU to become a nightside reporter at WECT in Wilmington, NC, where she was promoted to noon anchor shortly after. Her local television resume also includes anchor jobs at WMAZ in Macon, GA and KREM in Spokane, WA.

O’Boyle then went on to anchor the nationally syndicated news magazines A Current Affair (1990-1994) and Extra (1995, 1997-1999). She became a full-time mom in 1999 with the birth of her daughter, Keegan. After nearly five years away from television, she returned home to Charlotte, and to WBTV, in 2004.

“I know that I am better for working alongside Maureen,” Kelleher said. “She is a professional who took her national television experience and brought it to her hometown local station and made us all better because of it.”

“While we will miss her daily contributions,” Dempsey added, “we are excited to see what this next chapter holds for her. We wish her the absolute very best.”

“In stepping away from WBTV I know two things to be true,” O’Boyle added. “I’ll eat dinner at a normal hour again and, as (my) Mom pointed out, ‘you can volunteer in jeans and sneakers instead of evening gowns high heels!’ It is very exciting!”

O’Boyle will continue to anchor WBTV News at 6 pm alongside Jamie Boll, and WBTV News Primetime through July 29.

Maureen O'Boyle and Jamie Boll currently anchor WBTV News at 6:00 together. (WBTV)

