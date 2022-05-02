Loaded gun found at CMS school in west Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A loaded gun was found Monday morning at a high school in west Charlotte, district officials said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the weapon was detected at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology as an 18-year-old student was walking through one of the newly installed body scanners.

District officials said it’s the first weapon discovered by the scanners.

Class was not canceled, but students on their way to a training center nearby said they were notified about what was going on around 8:30 a.m., some from parents who heard about it first and were calling and texting.

Phillip O. Berry was in the third phase of CMS’ implementation of body scanners across the district. They were used for the first time on Monday.

According to CMS officials, 26 guns have been found on campuses across the district so far this school year.

