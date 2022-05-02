Head-on crash kills one, injures another in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Catawba County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday on Mount Pleasant Road near Little Mountain Road in the Sherrills Ford area.

Troopers said a 2005 Suzuki XL-7 was heading south on Mount Pleasant Road when the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2006 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan, 67-year-old Kevin Lee Johnson, of Sherrills Ford, died at the scene from his injuries, according to the highway patrol. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the Suzuki was taken by medical helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of serious injuries. According to law enforcement, he was not wearing a seatbelt when the collision occurred.

Charges are pending the ongoing investigation, according to the NCSHP.

