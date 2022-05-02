Charlotte gas prices rise nearly 7 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte rose 6.8 cents over the past week, officials said.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $3.93 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

That’s 18 cents higher than the previous 10-year high of $3.75 a gallon on May 2, 2012.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 8.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.72 per gallon as of May 1 while the most expensive is $4.19 a gallon, a difference of 47 cents per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.93, up 12.8 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise. For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

According to Gas Buddy, the nationwide average of diesel is $5.29 a gallon as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.