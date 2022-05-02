NC DHHS Flu
Chairman of York Co. Republicans arrested on neglect charges for alleged abuse of child(York County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Monday, the arrest of Benjamin “Ben” Ignatowicz, 33, for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person for allegedly causing a child bodily harm.

Warrants state that on March 27, 2021, at Ignatowicz’s residence, he caused bodily harm to a child that he had, at the time, legal custody of by spanking or hitting the child on their bare bottom causing bruising.

During an interview, Ignatowicz said he was frustrated when he spanked the child, telling SLED agents that “it had been a day”. When shown a picture by SLED of the bruising, Ignatowicz said: “based off the picture” he would agree that it was excessive, according to the warrant.

Ignatowicz was booked into the Moss Justice Center in York County.

According to YorkRepublicans.org, Ignatowicz is the Chairman of York County Republicans.

SLED says the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be prosecuting the case.

