Bomb threat called into Union County school leads to search

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities responded after a bomb threat was called into a Union County school Monday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, numerous law enforcement officers and first responders were called to Marvin Ridge High School after the bomb threat was phoned in.

All high school students were moved to a safe location on the property and the middle school was placed on a soft lockdown, authorities said.

Deputies conducted a visual search of the school and utilized specialized K-9s to check the entire property, according to the UCSO.

Officials with Union County Public Schools said all students and staff are safe. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., they said the investigation had been complete and students and staff were moving back into the building.

The school will continue on a normal school schedule, according to district officials.

