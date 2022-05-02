Amber Alert canceled for 17-year-old reported missing out of Winston-Salem
The Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning. By 8 a.m., state authorities announced that it had been canceled.
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a teen missing out of Winston-Salem has been canceled, authorities said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza was last seen on North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.
No other information was immediately available.
