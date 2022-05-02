2023 Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans: Donation items needed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross, Charlotte Area First Responders, and WBTV are proud to team up this year for Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans during Military Appreciation Month.

Your donations of new items needed will help benefit local North Carolina veterans in need of assistance. All 43 fire stations across the Charlotte area will be collecting life-changing donations for those who have served us.

Collection bins will be available at all Charlotte Fire Stations, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office, and MEDIC (Emergency Medical Services).

A lot of good information here, so be sure to keep scrolling!

When?

The drive will take place the entire month of May!

Get involved on social media by using the hashtag #QC4Vets!

Who benefits?

Primary recipients are:

Veterans residing at the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury

Veterans residing at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury

Veterans residing at NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury

Outpatient veterans served by the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program

Here’s some help with your shopping list! These items are what we’ll be collecting.

**New items only, please!**

Clothing Items: (MEN’s clothing and shoes)

Military ball caps

Underwear (all sizes)

Packages of t-shirts (Med-2XL)

Socks

Hygiene Items:

Men’s disposal razors

Large size shampoo

Large-size body wash

Hand/Body lotion

Lip balm/Chapstick

Eyeglasses cleaning wipes

Homeless Veteran Program:

Backpacks

Gloves

Hand warmers

Sleeping bag

Recreational Items:

Large-print word finds/Crossword books

Adult coloring books

Playing cards

Wide-ruled journals

We CAN NOT accept the following items:

Used clothing or shoes

Used blankets or sleeping bags

Children items

Medicine

Food

WE DO NOT NEED THE FOLLOWING:

Bars of soap

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap

Mail donations to:

Salisbury VA Medical Center

CDCE-Voluntary Service/001-V

1601 Brenner Ave

Salisbury NC 28144

Online Donations: Pay.gov - VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network: VISN 6 Donation Form

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.