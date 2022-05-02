2023 Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans: Donation items needed
We need your help giving back to our local veterans in North Carolina with your donations of new items to help benefit those in need.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The American Red Cross, Charlotte Area First Responders, and WBTV are proud to team up this year for Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans during Military Appreciation Month.
Your donations of new items needed will help benefit local North Carolina veterans in need of assistance. All 43 fire stations across the Charlotte area will be collecting life-changing donations for those who have served us.
Collection bins will be available at all Charlotte Fire Stations, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sherriff’s Office, and MEDIC (Emergency Medical Services).
When?
The drive will take place the entire month of May!
Get involved on social media by using the hashtag #QC4Vets!
Who benefits?
Primary recipients are:
- Veterans residing at the Community Living Center at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury
- Veterans residing at the Liberty Lane Hospice Unit at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury
- Veterans residing at NC State Veterans Home in Salisbury
- Outpatient veterans served by the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program
Here’s some help with your shopping list! These items are what we’ll be collecting.
**New items only, please!**
Clothing Items: (MEN’s clothing and shoes)
- Military ball caps
- Underwear (all sizes)
- Packages of t-shirts (Med-2XL)
- Socks
Hygiene Items:
- Men’s disposal razors
- Large size shampoo
- Large-size body wash
- Hand/Body lotion
- Lip balm/Chapstick
- Eyeglasses cleaning wipes
Homeless Veteran Program:
- Backpacks
- Gloves
- Hand warmers
- Sleeping bag
Recreational Items:
- Large-print word finds/Crossword books
- Adult coloring books
- Playing cards
- Wide-ruled journals
We CAN NOT accept the following items:
- Used clothing or shoes
- Used blankets or sleeping bags
- Children items
- Medicine
- Food
WE DO NOT NEED THE FOLLOWING:
- Bars of soap
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
- Hand sanitizer
- Hand soap
Mail donations to:
Salisbury VA Medical Center
CDCE-Voluntary Service/001-V
1601 Brenner Ave
Salisbury NC 28144
Online Donations: Pay.gov - VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network: VISN 6 Donation Form
