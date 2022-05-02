18-year-old charged in shooting death of Wendy’s employee near Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened last month near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.

One person, later identified as 19-year-old Aveon Baker, was killed in the April 20 shooting on Northlake Centre Parkway. He was an employee at a nearby Wendy’s.

Baker was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for murder for 18-year-old Khamarin Tysheem Floyd. He was arrested without incident on April 30, according to the CMPD.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

