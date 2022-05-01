NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.

When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday night, a seismograph located on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.

RELATED STORIES
Woman attending Garth Brooks concert to honor brother’s memory
Hotels see boost in visitors for Garth Brooks concert
Special interview with Garth Brooks before concert in Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Man missing on Lake Norman found dead after search efforts
One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.
One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Severe weather outlook Sunday May 1
Few storms to end the weekend, very warm week ahead
Iyanna Nichols, who loves working with children and is fascinated by human behavior, wants to...
Joke turns into nearly $2 million in scholarships for high school senior
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Latest News

Charlotte gas prices rose nearly 7 cents over the last week.
Charlotte gas prices rise nearly 7 cents over last week
They’re aimed at making Charlotte’s streets more accessible to those who may not be able to use...
Micro-mobility scooters hitting Charlotte streets
The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte, where one person was shot...
Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte
The most recent shooting happened Sunday afternoon in east Charlotte, where one person was shot...
Weekend shootings leave three dead, one injured in Charlotte
Micro-mobility scooters hitting Charlotte streets