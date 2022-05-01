NC DHHS Flu
Man missing on Lake Norman found dead after search efforts

The man reportedly jumped off of a pontoon boat Saturday afternoon, but did not resurface.
The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Search crews recovered a man’s body Sunday afternoon after he went missing in Lake Norman on Saturday.

According to N.C. Wildlife, the man, who was described as a Black male in his early 30s, jumped off the back of a pontoon boat shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, but did not resurface.

Officials say the man was found deceased in the water near the Lake Norman State Park beach area, on the Caldwell County side. They also say that numerous people were on the boat with the man.

N.C. Wildlife began search efforts Saturday afternoon.

More information will released as it becomes available.

