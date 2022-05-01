First Alert Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will push eastward on Sunday bringing a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Carolinas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild.

First Alert Sunday: Afternoon scattered showers and storms.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures, we will finally get our chance for some showers and storms tomorrow.

Our Saturday night will remain partly cloudy, dry and mild, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday starts out with some sunshine, but in the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and push eastward across our area. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday we’ll get a break from the showers and see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll stay very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the afternoons will be more summer-like with higher humidity and chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the mid-to-upper 80s.

More temperatures in the 80s can be expected for Thursday, along with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Friday will also include more chances for scattered showers and storms, but temperatures will be slightly cooler, staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Slight rain chances will stick around for next Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.