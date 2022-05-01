NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Rain and storm chances will be the highest Sunday afternoon.
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to the threat of showers and possible thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will push eastward on Sunday bringing a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Carolinas.

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild.
  • First Alert Sunday: Afternoon scattered showers and storms.
  • Monday: Partly cloudy, warm.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and warm temperatures, we will finally get our chance for some showers and storms tomorrow.

Our Saturday night will remain partly cloudy, dry and mild, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday starts out with some sunshine, but in the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and push eastward across our area. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday we’ll get a break from the showers and see a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll stay very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the afternoons will be more summer-like with higher humidity and chances for scattered thunderstorms. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the mid-to-upper 80s.

More temperatures in the 80s can be expected for Thursday, along with the possibility of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Friday will also include more chances for scattered showers and storms, but temperatures will be slightly cooler, staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Slight rain chances will stick around for next Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Two people were killed in a shooting Friday evening.
CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte
One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.
One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an...
Carolina Panthers trade up, select QB Matt Corral in third round of NFL Draft

Latest News

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to the threat of showers and possible thunderstorms.
First Alert Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast
A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to the threat of showers and possible thunderstorms.
First Alert Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast
Weekend outlook
Looking ahead at a warm weekend
After a string of days in the mid-70s, the 80s are back for the rest of the 7-day forecast.
Looking ahead at a warm weekend