Few storms to end the weekend, very warm week ahead

We’ll start out today with some sunshine, but in the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and push eastward across our area. Widespread severe weather is unlikely, but a few of the storms could pack damaging wind gusts and hail. The greatest risk for that type of weather will be north of Charlotte toward I-40. Afternoon readings will make a run into the lower 80s before any rain comes to town.

We’ll dry out overnight and temperatures will back down to the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will bring a break from the showers with a mix of sunshine and clouds and hot afternoon readings in the upper 80s. We’ll stay very warm on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the afternoons will be more summer-like with higher humidity and chances for scattered thunderstorms. Of the two days, Wednesday is probably the more active of the two. Highs both days will hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures well into the 80s can be expected for Thursday and Friday. Thursday looks to bring just a small shower or thunderstorm chance, however, Friday may turn out much more active. A cool front is forecast to finally break through across the Carolinas late Friday, ushering in more seasonable – and probably drier – weather at the start of the weekend, as highs in the mid 70s are forecast for Saturday.

