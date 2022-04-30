Showers possible Saturday, with chance of storms coming later Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weekend is trending drier and warmer! Spotty showers are still possible on Saturday, with scattered storms arriving late Sunday.

After a string of mostly sunny and seasonable afternoons, the upcoming pattern will feel more like the end of spring and the start of summer!

Saturday: Spotty showers, warm.

Sunday: Scattered storms, First Alert in the evening.

Next week: Very warm and possibly humid.

High temperatures reached the mid-to-upper 70s in many locations today and will fall back into the 60s by the time we wrap up evening plans.

⛅️ WEEKEND FORECAST



We're trending drier & warmer for Saturday! Highs will top out around 80° with a few showers possible.



Most of Sunday will be dry (& even a little muggy) before scattered storms move in late. A few strong storms are possible!#ncwx #scwx #clt @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/arTZno73lW — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) April 29, 2022

Heading into the weekend, temperatures are trending warmer and rain chances are trending lower.

We’ll start each morning in the upper 50s with highs reaching near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon and the low 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances are in the forecast, but there is certainly no need to cancel any outdoor plans. As Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin pointed out this morning, most of the weekend will be dry.

Only a few, spotty showers are expected Saturday. Although scattered showers and storms are still anticipated Sunday, they don’t appear to move in until Sunday evening, leaving the start and middle of the day warm and humid.

By next week, we’ll be looking at very warm and humid days with a daily chance for a few showers and storms.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

