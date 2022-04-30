NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Panthers pick up 5th-year option on Brian Burns’ contract

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a...
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, left, and cornerback Juston Burris, right, watch a video replay during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive end Brian Burns’ contract, keeping him with the team at least through the 2023 season.

The Panthers have said they’re hopeful to sign Burns to a long-term contract before that deal is up.

The 16th pick in the 2019 draft, Burns has 25 1/2 sacks in his first three seasons.

Only Julius Peppers with 30 sacks had more in his first three seasons in Carolina.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home
Two people were killed in a shooting Friday evening.
CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte
LaTarzja Henry was removed from her job as chief of staff after CMS board leaders demanded the...
Sources: Top CMS staffer interfered in investigation into Hawthorne Academy HS sexual assault claims
La Casa was the scene of a deadly 2019 shooting where a security guard was killed.
Security guard injured in shooting at east Charlotte gaming business

Latest News

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an...
Carolina Panthers trade up, select QB Matt Corral in third round of NFL Draft
2022 NFL Draft
Top NFL draft picks who made the postseason as a rookie
Carolina Panthers select NC State and Charlotte-native LT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in draft
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina Panthers select NC State and Charlotte-native LT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in draft