One person dead after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southwest Charlotte on Saturday evening.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. near the 300 block of West Woodlawn Road.

Medic pronounced one male victim dead at the scene after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

CMPD is currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Related: CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.