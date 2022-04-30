CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte
The incident happened near the 700 block of Montana Drive.
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed following a shooting Friday evening in west Charlotte.
Police responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m.
The incident happened near the 700 block of Montana Drive.
Medic pronounced two patients dead at the scene.
CMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently conducting an investigation.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.