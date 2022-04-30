CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed following a shooting Friday evening in west Charlotte.

Police responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m.

The incident happened near the 700 block of Montana Drive.

Medic pronounced two patients dead at the scene.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently conducting an investigation.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

