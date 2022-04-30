NC DHHS Flu
Looking ahead at a warm weekend

A stray shower or two possible today, scattered storms return Sunday afternoon.
After a string of days in the mid-70s, the 80s are back for the rest of the 7-day forecast.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a string of days in the mid-70s, the 80s are back for the rest of the seven-day forecast.

  • Warm Saturday expected with a stray shower possible
  • First Alert: Scattered storms move through Sunday afternoon-evening
  • Very warm and humid work week ahead

We’re starting off the weekend on a dry note and most, if not all, of our Saturday will stay that way. Only stray shower chances are in your forecast today as highs top out in the low 80s.

Sunday will start off dry as well before a cold front approaches the region from the west, bringing scattered storms to the area by the afternoon and evening hours.

Tomorrow across the region
Tomorrow across the region(First Alert Weather)

A First Alert is in place as outdoor impacts are possible in that time frame and a few storms could be on the stronger side. Otherwise, expect Sunday morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.

A more summer-like forecast arrives for the upcoming work week!

Almost every day will feature highs in the mid-upper 80s, muggy conditions, and scattered showers and storms. So far, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are looking like the warmest days of the week.

Have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

