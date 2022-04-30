Looking ahead at a warm weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a string of days in the mid-70s, the 80s are back for the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Warm Saturday expected with a stray shower possible

First Alert: Scattered storms move through Sunday afternoon-evening

Very warm and humid work week ahead

🌤️ Good Saturday morning!



Temps will warm up quickly today, topping out in the low 80s by this aft'n!



A stray shower is possible today, but the better chance for rain & storms will be Sunday afternoon-evening. A few strong-severe storms are possible

We’re starting off the weekend on a dry note and most, if not all, of our Saturday will stay that way. Only stray shower chances are in your forecast today as highs top out in the low 80s.

Sunday will start off dry as well before a cold front approaches the region from the west, bringing scattered storms to the area by the afternoon and evening hours.

Tomorrow across the region (First Alert Weather)

A First Alert is in place as outdoor impacts are possible in that time frame and a few storms could be on the stronger side. Otherwise, expect Sunday morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.

A more summer-like forecast arrives for the upcoming work week!

Almost every day will feature highs in the mid-upper 80s, muggy conditions, and scattered showers and storms. So far, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are looking like the warmest days of the week.

Have a great weekend!

- Rachel Coulter

