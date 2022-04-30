Baby bison born at Minneopa State Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A baby bison was born at Minneopa State Park Friday night.

The calf was seen Saturday afternoon accompanying the herd and lying alongside its mother.

Several visitors stopped along the Bison Drive to catch a glimpse of the park’s newest resident.

The drive is open Thursday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minnesota State Parks vehicle permits are required.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.