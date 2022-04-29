NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.
Police in Las Vegas said they have arrested 13 people in a two-day April sex sting operation.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
A family in Massachusetts was awarded nearly $5 million after golf balls caused thousands of...
Family awarded $5 million for golf ball damage to home
LaTarzja Henry was removed from her job as chief of staff after CMS board leaders demanded the...
Sources: Top CMS staffer interfered in investigation into Hawthorne Academy HS sexual assault claims
Two people were killed in a shooting Friday evening.
CMPD investigating double homicide after deadly shooting in west Charlotte
La Casa was the scene of a deadly 2019 shooting where a security guard was killed.
Security guard injured in shooting at east Charlotte gaming business

Latest News

3rd annual Night at the Museum
Tickets available for 3rd annual Night at the Museum at the Mint Museum
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Trevor Bauer ready for fight with MLB over suspension
Use promo code WBTV15 for 15% off
Table & Twine Charlotte offering Mother's Day brunch delivered to your door
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Suspected tornado rips through Kansas, causes severe damage
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east