Local leaders call for change following shootout that killed three teens in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A community is trying to figure out how to move forward after a shooting left three teenagers dead, and another charged with two murders.

Several families from the Rock Hill area now are having to bury their loved ones after a gunfight broke out late Tuesday night.

The person being charged is just 17 years old.

People in the community recognize that shootings, particularly amongst young people, are an issue, and the incidents need to be addressed.

”It was certainly a heartbreaking discovery,” County Council member Bump Roddey said. “Myself and the community of Rock Hill, we’re hurting.”

The city of Rock Hill is rattled and still grappling with the deaths of three 16 and 17-year-olds, and the fact that another teen is in jail for murder.

All three boys who died were known throughout the community. For a second local leader, Perry Sutton, it was on the football field.

”They played against me; they didn’t actually play for my team, but they did play against me,” Sutton said.

For Roddey, his connection to the boys was even closer.

”My son actually knew two of the boys,” Roddey said. “So this really was right on our kitchen table. Just as close to home as it can get.”

WBTV asked both men what the county and city councils could do to help curb gun violence in the community, especially regarding young people.

”We’re looking for ideas, because we’ve already been trying to work on this,” Sutton said. “This not the first one, and I hope it’s the last one.”

”I’m tired of going to candle light vigils, tired of having ‘stop the violence’ rallies,” Roddey said. “What else can we do to stop a family or multiple families from going through this tragic incident?”

While they consider what can be done on the legislative side, activist groups got together Thursday night to encourage community conversation aimed at ending the violence.

”We want our kids to know that we not only care, we are here to support them, we are here to listen to them,” Moms Against Racism president Natasha Witherspoon said.

The ‘Show Up Not Pull Up’ event is taking it straight to the source—the kids—in the hopes that there can be more established fixes instead of funerals.

”Coming up with tangible things that we can do as community leaders and take on that oneness, cause it’s going to take a village,” Witherspoon said.

The Show Up Not Pull Up event is this Sunday. We will continue following this case and the community response.

