Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain has died at the age of 61, according to the town’s Facebook page.
Swain was first elected as a commissioner in 1999 and served for eights year until being elected mayor in 2007. She remained in that role until 2015.
Before public office, Swain served on the Huntersville Planning Board, Land Use Committee, and Huntersville Cultural Development Committee.
“We extend our sincere condolences to her family,” the town wrote.
The Huntersville Fire Department also commented on her death in a Facebook post.
“We’re gonna miss you Jill. The men and women of HFD hold her family and friends close to our hearts today,” the post said.
The cause of death was not provided.
