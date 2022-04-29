Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain has died at the age of 61, according to the town’s Facebook page.

Swain was first elected as a commissioner in 1999 and served for eights year until being elected mayor in 2007. She remained in that role until 2015.

Before public office, Swain served on the Huntersville Planning Board, Land Use Committee, and Huntersville Cultural Development Committee.

Our hearts are saddened at the passing of Huntersville’s former Mayor Jill Swain. Jill served this community in many capacities for decades. First elected in 1999, Jill served as a commissioner for eight years until being elected mayor, a role she cherished from 2007 to 2015. pic.twitter.com/isY4W6uCkk — Town of Huntersville (@HuntersvilleGOV) April 28, 2022

“We extend our sincere condolences to her family,” the town wrote.

Susan & I are heartbroken to learn of Jill Swain’s passing. She was a great leader who served Huntersville as both mayor & town commissioner & was instrumental in championing the growth of our business community & shaping Huntersville’s development. Her family is in our prayers. https://t.co/S3iQUcoQWE — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) April 28, 2022

The Huntersville Fire Department also commented on her death in a Facebook post.

“We’re gonna miss you Jill. The men and women of HFD hold her family and friends close to our hearts today,” the post said.

The cause of death was not provided.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.