Anna and Justin “The Love Birds” head to prom

Molly's Kids Anna and Justin
Molly's Kids Anna and Justin(Family Photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Anna Sumpter and Justin Walker -- “The Love Birds,” as they are known -- inspired hundreds of thousands of people in a post last year when they went to a prom together in Caldwell County.

Anna’s nana wrote recently: The two just went to another once.

Anna, now 19, and Justin, now 21, went to “The Joy Prom.” It was a dance held April 9 in Boone, for any teenager who lives with special needs. Anna graduated last year but is still in a home-bound program at West Caldwell High School. Justin was homeschooled by his mother, Renda Walker.

“Justin and Anna had a blast,” said Sandra Sumpter, Anna’s nana. “So did many others. The ladies got tiaras and make-up and had their nails done, and the guys got a boutonniere and a shoe shine. There were different stations where things were going on, everyone had pictures, box lunches, and the decorations were beautiful. A DJ took music requests for all to enjoy the songs.”

Sandra said she wanted everyone to know more about this prom, and was writing in case anyone remembered Anna and Justin’s story from last year and wondered how they’re doing.

“They’re doing great,” she said. “As the picture shows, Anna and Justin had a blast.”

Here is their original post, about their first prom last year >> http://tinyurl.com/FBAnnaJustin. A happy, beautiful story.

#MollysKids

