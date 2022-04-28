NC DHHS Flu
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing

Cheryl Richardson
Cheryl Richardson(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Mooresville Police Department were led on a high-speed chase Wednesday while attempting to arrest a woman with outstanding warrants.

Around 1:30 p.m., MPD received an alert from a license plate recognition camera in the area of Highway 150 near I-77 that was registered to 54-year-old Cheryl Richardson.

Richardson, of Mooresville, had outstanding warrants for several felony and misdemeanor charges. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on her vehicle, she fled on Highway 150 onto Highway 115 north trying to escape officers.

When the chase entered the city limits of Troutman, Richardson pulled to the side of the road and collided with one of the MPD patrol vehicles, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Officers arrested Richardson and charged her with felony speeding to elude arrest, DWI, resisting and delaying an officer, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and placed her under a $50,000 secured bond.

She was also served with the multiple outstanding warrants of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass. She received an additional $25,000 secured bond.

