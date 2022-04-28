Symphony hosts two free community concerts during Mother’s Day Weekend

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony has planned two community concerts, scheduled for May 7th and 8th, as a special gift to the community for Mother’s Day.

On May 7th at 6:00pm Salisbury Symphony Young Musicians will perform their annual Spring Education Gala. This concert features the culmination of our various education programs to show off the hard work they have put in over the year and the opportunity for parents, grandparents, and the community at large to enjoy the accomplishments of our young musicians.

On May 8th at 4:00pm the Symphony will perform our What’s an Orchestra family concert which features many of the young musicians that are educated in this wonderful community performing right next to our adult symphony musicians. Area high school musicians, in addition to our very own Youth Orchestra, are part of the ensemble and experiencing the magic from a new point of view. Over one hundred members of the Fifth Grade Honors Chorus will join the musical celebration to perform Greg Gilpin’s “Why We Sing.” The finale will be Benjamin Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Musicians will be dispersed through the concert hall and audience members are encouraged to bring cushions and sit near their favorite instruments. Facility bleachers and chairs will be available for use.

Both concerts are available to attendees free of charge and will be performed at First Baptist Church’s Family Life Center: 220 N Fulton St – Salisbury, NC 28144. More information can be found at salisburysymphony.org

