Sorenstam ready to compete at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WBTV) - We are 5 weeks away from the U.S. Women’s Open and one golfer ready to tee it up in Southern Pines is former champ Annika Sorenstam.

Last August, 51 year old Sorenstam won the U.S. Women’s Senior Open which got her into this tournament at Pine Needles; a place she has had success.

Sorenstam won the first of her 3 U.S. Open titles at Pine Needles back in 1996.

“To come in here and find a rhythm, find the peace, and find a little zone, and with the memories, knowing the place, I’m going to capture all of that and soak it in,” said Sorenstam.

Annika retired in 2008 and for 14 years, took that time to start a family. She now has 2 kids who will get to see mommy play in what Annika calls “the greatest championship in women’s golf.” And while this title will be difficult to win as she battles some of the best young talent in the world, her son Will is always there to add perspective.

“It’s not my league anymore and I never forget, Will looked at me and goes ‘don’t worry mommy, Jessica and Nelly Korda ages together is what you are!”

Annika as well as everyone at the media day breaks out in laughter, but this is a chance for Sorenstam to put her words into action as she continues to inspire the next generation.

“The last 14 years, I have been spending a lot of time trying to inspire the next generation of girls. I figured if I tell them to get out of the box and try different things and live your dreams, then I need to do that too. You can’t just say and not do so I think we decided to just do it.”

With 72 career wins under her belt (3rd most in the history of the LPGA), the only woman to ever shoot a 59, and 10 major championships to her credit, there’s no doubt Annika has what it takes to compete in 5 weeks. It’s all about putting together 4 great days of golf.

“The goal is to play the best that I can now days,” said Sorenstam. “I know what I am capable of and if I can do that, I’m going to be very, very happy.”

The first round of the U.S. Women’s Open tees off on June 2nd.

