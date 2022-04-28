Rain chances holding off until this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

Rest of today: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

The weekend: Chances for scattered showers and storms

More sunshine and 70s on the way for this afternoon. I hope you get a chance to get out and enjoy this beautiful day! #NCwx #SCwx #CLT pic.twitter.com/D5s6Omg2Cs — Elissia Wilson (@ElissiaWilson) April 28, 2022

After another warm day of temperatures in the 70s, we’ll be in for a partly cloudy night with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday and highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

We are still on track to see a few chances for rain over the weekend. On Saturday, there will be a chance for scattered showers mainly in the morning; highs will range from the low to mid-70s.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

For Sunday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a cold front moving across the Plains. The main period for the showers and thunderstorms on Sunday will be in the evening, so temperatures will have time to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s before the showers arrive.

There will still be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Monday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Another round of scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

- Elissia Wilson

