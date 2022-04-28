NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rain chances holding off until this weekend

Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend.
Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will wrap up this Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s.

  • Rest of today: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
  • The weekend: Chances for scattered showers and storms

After another warm day of temperatures in the 70s, we’ll be in for a partly cloudy night with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be our last dry day before we head into the weekend. We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday and highs will range from the mid to upper 70s.

We are still on track to see a few chances for rain over the weekend. On Saturday, there will be a chance for scattered showers mainly in the morning; highs will range from the low to mid-70s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

For Sunday, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a cold front moving across the Plains. The main period for the showers and thunderstorms on Sunday will be in the evening, so temperatures will have time to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s before the showers arrive.

There will still be a slight chance for some isolated showers on Monday otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Another round of scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will be possible on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: Mother of one victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

Next few days
This weekend will be warmer and drier
After a string of mostly sunny and seasonable afternoons, the upcoming pattern will feel more...
This weekend will be warmer and drier
There's a chance for a few spotty showers Saturday around the WBTV area, but the chance around...
First Alert: Lower rain chances in play for the weekend
First Alert: Lower rain chances in play for the weekend
Weekend Rain Coverage First Alert
First Alert: Rain chances are back for the weekend