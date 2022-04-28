NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: Mother of one victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
In Mecklenburg County, just ten percent of people in majority-white communities have medical...
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
Three arrested in connection to child abuse investigation at Lexington child care center
3 arrested in child care center abuse probe after child’s leg broken, authorities say
Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office deputies and investigators from the Minnesota Department of...
Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father