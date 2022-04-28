Prescription drug take back event Saturday in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An event is set for Saturday for folks in Cabarrus County to dispose of unused or expired medications.

The Cabarrus County take back event will be held at Cannon Pharmacy at 1706 S. Cannon Blvd from 10 am - 12 pm. This take back event is in partnership with Center for Prevention Services, Cannon Pharmacy, Healthy Cabarrus, Safe Kids Cabarrus, and Kannapolis City Police Department.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, according to the Department of Justice.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says that the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

