Nobody injured in two-alarm apartment fire; 50+ firefighters respond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in south Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The fire took place just after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Sharon Township Lane off Sharon Road.

CFD says the fire took 40 minutes to put out and a rescue operation was put in place.

No injuries were reported, all occupants were able to self evacuate and the fire was contained to the area of origin.

The fire is under investigation.

Update 2nd Alarm Structure Fire; 50 plus firefighters controlled the incident in 40min; no injuries reported; occupants were able to self evacuate & the fire was contained to the area of origin; fire is under investigation. https://t.co/wyAwId8kVG pic.twitter.com/hyfoEHife3 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.