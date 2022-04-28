NC DHHS Flu
Nobody injured in two-alarm apartment fire; 50+ firefighters respond

CFD says the fire took 40 minutes to put out and a rescue operation was put in place.
Sharon Township Road Fire
Sharon Township Road Fire(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire in south Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The fire took place just after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Sharon Township Lane off Sharon Road.

CFD says the fire took 40 minutes to put out and a rescue operation was put in place.

No injuries were reported, all occupants were able to self evacuate and the fire was contained to the area of origin.

The fire is under investigation.

