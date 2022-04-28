NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mortgage assistance available for eligible Concord homeowners affected by COVID-19

To apply for the Emergency Mortgage Payment Assistance Program, eligible Concord homeowners...
To apply for the Emergency Mortgage Payment Assistance Program, eligible Concord homeowners should email appointment@prosperitycdc.org for an application or call Prosperity Unlimited at (704) 933-7405.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord homeowners who experienced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fell behind on their mortgage payments, are invited to apply for relief through the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Payment Program. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $5,000 toward their mortgage payments including principal, interest, taxes, and insurance. Homeowners are encouraged to apply early as funding is limited.

The City of Concord received funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Payment Program is available through this federal funding. The program provides financial assistance to low to moderate income residents living within the City of Concord who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

To be eligible, homeowners must:

  • Live in the home as their primary residence.
  • Reside in a home that is located within the City of Concord.
  • Have a household income equal to or less than 80% Area Median Income (AMI) at time of application.
  • Have made consistent mortgage payments prior to the COVID-19 hardship.
  • Have a COVID-19 related loss of income or other qualifying criteria, such as:

o    Reduction of work hours

o    Job loss or furlough

o    COVID-19 illness of self or immediate family member

To apply for the Emergency Mortgage Payment Assistance Program, eligible Concord homeowners should email appointment@prosperitycdc.org for an application or call Prosperity Unlimited at (704) 933-7405. Applications will be accepted until funding for the program is exhausted.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: Mother of one victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

According to transportation officials, three of six lanes are closed at I-77 South at mile...
Crash with injuries blocks lanes at I-77 South, Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte
According to transportation officials, three of six lanes are closed at I-77 South at mile...
Crash with injuries blocks lanes at I-77 South, Sunset Road in northwest Charlotte
North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is apologizing for taking a gun in his...
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn apologizes after having gun at CLT Airport
Saturday marks three years since a deadly shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus killed students...
UNC Charlotte, community to pay tribute to victims of deadly campus shooting three years ago
La Casa was the scene of a deadly 2019 shooting where a security guard was killed.
Security guard injured in shooting at east Charlotte gaming business