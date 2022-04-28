MerleFest brings big artists to small town NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Listen to Presley Barker play and you’ll almost instantly feel how much he loves his craft. The 17-year-old singer/songwriter’s passion was nurtured in Wilkes County, where he’s lived his entire life.

“I think that’s just what I’m meant to do,” Barker told WBTV. “To get on the stage and make people smile.”

But it’s not hard not to catch the music bug when you grow up around one of the most iconic music festivals in the United States.

“My first Merle Fest was when I was seven years old when I started playing music, so I’ve been going here for a while,” he said while sitting on stage with his guitar the day before the event kicked off.

Merle Fest was started on the campus of Wilkes Community College in 1988 by Doc Watson, an American music legend to honor his late son, Eddy Merle.

“Doc Watson is known world over as a famous folk musician and someone who really brought music from the mountains to the masses,” Festival Director, Wes Whitson said.

Over the years, the festival’s stages have been graced by the likes of Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, some of the biggest names in country, bluegrass and traditional Americana music.

“There’s a lot of history involved with this festival,” Whitson said. “Merle Fest is a bucket list item for a lot of these artists.”

This year’s lineup includes Josh Turner, Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass and Old Crow Medicine show. Dozens of acts will play on 13 dueling stages across campus over four days.

Presley Barker will also be playing, marking his 11th Merle Fest.

“I started on a stage called the little pickers stage and it’s a stage where up and coming acts can get their start,” he said.

He’s played the Grand Ole Opry and on sang on American Idol but Merle Fest is where he feels most at home.

“I never thought I’d be playing those kind of stages like I am now but to get to do it is really special.”

Merle Fest prides itself on being a family friendly event and being one of the few music festivals without alcohol and tobacco use.

For more information on Merle Fest, visit: https://merlefest.org/

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.