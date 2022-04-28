NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged with murder after assault in Lake Wylie restaurant parking lot

Rodney Lee Guy II is accused of homicide after an assault in March turned deadly.
Rodney Lee Guy II is accused of homicide after an assault in March turned deadly.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A man in York County was charged with murder on Thursday following an assault that happened in early March.

Rodney Lee Guy II is accused of assaulting a man on March 6 in the parking lot of Papa Doc’s Surf Club in Lake Wylie. The man was hospitalized due to his injuries and later died.

An autopsy determined homicide was the cause of death.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmik Coleman, 17, has been arrested in connection to a triple homicide in Rock Hill, S.C.
‘I forgive you’: Mother of one victim in deadly Rock Hill shooting speaks to suspect, no bond set
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Jill Swain
Former Huntersville mayor Jill Swain dies at 61
Cheryl Richardson
Wanted woman leads Mooresville Police on high-speed chase before crashing
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

Latest News

In Mecklenburg County, just ten percent of people in majority-white communities have medical...
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
Diagnosed with Debt: Meck communities of color suffer double the medical debt
2022 NFL Draft
Top NFL draft picks who made the postseason as a rookie
Carolina Theatre in Durham, NC opened in 1926.
15 of the most unique movie theaters in the US
Diaper Bank of North Carolina helping families in need
Diaper Bank of North Carolina helping families in need