Man charged with murder after assault in Lake Wylie restaurant parking lot

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - A man in York County was charged with murder on Thursday following an assault that happened in early March.

Rodney Lee Guy II is accused of assaulting a man on March 6 in the parking lot of Papa Doc’s Surf Club in Lake Wylie. The man was hospitalized due to his injuries and later died.

An autopsy determined homicide was the cause of death.

This is a developing situation.

