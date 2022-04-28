Groundbreaking held Thursday for huge Macy’s facility in Rowan County

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a bit ‘after the fact,’ but the official groundbreaking for the huge Macy’s facility near I-85 and Highway 152E in China Grove took place on Thursday afternoon.

For weeks dirt has been being moved to set the stage for the construction of the 1.4 million square foot distribution center, representing an investment of more than $584 million in new construction and equipment.

Macy’s, Inc. plans to launch operations at the site in mid-2024 in time to support the holiday peak season. Macy’s has announced it would be hiring 2800 fulltime workers and another 2000 parttime and seasonal staff.

“It’s great access here to what they have, I think that’s one of the reasons why they picked this site, the transportation assets they would have from this site,” said China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford.

“We are excited to expand our supply chain into the great state of North Carolina and become a member of the China Grove community, as we continue to build and invest in our omnichannel retail ecosystem,” said Jodi Buhrman, vice president of process and engineering at Macy’s, Inc. “This new state-of-the-art facility will further enable us to serve our valued customers with added speed and efficiency and position us for long-term success as a leading omnichannel retailer. We look forward to bringing new, well-paying jobs and opportunities to the China Grove community when this new fulfillment center opens in 2024.”

To support Macy’s, Inc.’s digital omnichannel strategy, the China Grove Fulfillment Center will account for nearly 30% of Macy’s, Inc.’s digital supply chain capacity once fully operational. The fulfillment center will have some manual processes while including full automation for receiving, prep, put-away, picking and packing functions that will allow Macy’s, Inc. to improve delivery times for customers.

“China Grove is extremely attractive to us because of the labor market and the proximity to a lot of major highways and thruways, so it gives us a great opportunity to reach all of those customers,” Burhman added.

New job opportunities will be posted on macys.com/jobs as they become available prior to launching operations.

Analysis from JobsEQ showed that adding Macy’s, Inc. into the community would also add more than 600 indirect and induced jobs, more than $75 million in sales and over $30 million in compensation. Those totals are created by companies supplying goods or services to a new company, as well as revenues created by new employees spending at local restaurants, stores and elsewhere in the community.

