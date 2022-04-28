NC DHHS Flu
First Alert for rain to start, end weekend

It’ll be partly cloudy and not quite as cool tonight, with lows near 50 degrees Friday morning.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll enjoy another nice day with sunshine and a few high clouds, and seasonal afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.

  • Seasonal 70s back in the forecast today
  • Rain to start and end the weekend
  • Warming back to the 80s next week

Friday will remain rain-free with times of clouds and sun with highs holding in the seasonal middle 70s.

A broad-brush First Alert has been hoisted for Saturday and Sunday, as there will be several rounds of rain and storms that could impact your outdoor plans. We’re not forecasting a weekend washout, so if you are flexible, you should be able to get outside and enjoy several rain-free hours.

The best chance for rain Saturday appears to come early in the day, before tapering down during the afternoon. With extensive cloud cover, Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with afternoon readings in the low to mid-70s. The afternoon appears to be much drier with just a stray pop-up thunderstorm.

Sunday starts out mainly dry but ends with a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms as we warm to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms probably linger into early Monday before tapering down. Tuesday may bring another round of thunderstorms, so keep your umbrella close by.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

