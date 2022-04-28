First Alert for rain to start, end weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll enjoy another nice day with sunshine and a few high clouds, and seasonal afternoon temperatures in the middle 70s.

Seasonal 70s back in the forecast today

Rain to start and end the weekend

Warming back to the 80s next week

It’ll be partly cloudy and not quite as cool tonight, with lows near 50 degrees Friday morning.

Sunshine & high clouds around the @wbtv_news area today with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 70s for most (cooler 60s for the mountains). Here's the hour by hour #CLT forecast. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/iDxehcCKaz — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 28, 2022

Friday will remain rain-free with times of clouds and sun with highs holding in the seasonal middle 70s.

A broad-brush First Alert has been hoisted for Saturday and Sunday, as there will be several rounds of rain and storms that could impact your outdoor plans. We’re not forecasting a weekend washout, so if you are flexible, you should be able to get outside and enjoy several rain-free hours.

FIRST ALERT: The weekend forecast is a tricky one, but it won't be a washout. Most of Saturday AM's rain should be north of #CLT, followed by mostly dry weather until late in the day when a stray storm pops up. Sunday looks mostly dry until late storms fire #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pgOZYS1ZUc — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 28, 2022

The best chance for rain Saturday appears to come early in the day, before tapering down during the afternoon. With extensive cloud cover, Saturday will be the coolest day of the weekend, with afternoon readings in the low to mid-70s. The afternoon appears to be much drier with just a stray pop-up thunderstorm.

Sunday starts out mainly dry but ends with a round of widespread showers and thunderstorms as we warm to near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Rain looks to be mainly north of #CLT at 7am Saturday & it looks wet thru midday. But the Sat PM hours look much drier, with just spotty showers/stray storm. Sunday starts dry, but ends with a more widespread round of showers & t-storms. @wbtv_news #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/7WBvGlVvje — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 28, 2022

Scattered showers and thunderstorms probably linger into early Monday before tapering down. Tuesday may bring another round of thunderstorms, so keep your umbrella close by.

Both Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s.

